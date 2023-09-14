MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police are seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing local woman.

Marcia L. Curtis, 46, was last seen on the evening of Sept. 1 in Portland, when she was wearing a blue shirt, white pants and work boots.

Marcia Curtis

She then possibly traveled to Muncie, perhaps in the area of East Jackson Street and Butternut Road, Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said.

According to a release, the Muncie Police Department has been working with family members and friends in an effort to find Curtis.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to the the MPD detective division at 765-747-4867 or police dispatchers at 765-747-4838.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie police seek help locating missing woman