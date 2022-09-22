Muncie resident held in OD death of man who led addiction recovery efforts

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man arrested Wednesday is accused of providing the drugs that led to the June overdose death of a local addiction recovery activist.

Brian Bell of the Road to Redemption addiction recovery program addresses the Third Annual Delaware County Symposium on Substance Use Disorders, held in March at Ball State University. On Wednesday, a Muncie man was arrested on allegations he sold Bell drugs that led to a fatal overdose on June 18.

Anthony Wayne Tiller, 40, is preliminarily charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

In an affidavit, a Muncie police investigator alleged Teller sold drugs to Brian K. Bell Sr., 58, who died as a result of an overdose on June 18.

A family member told investigators Bell had been prescribed Oxycodone for back pain, and at times "ran out" of his medication and purchased pills from Tiller.

The witness said the men were acquainted through the substance abuse rehabilitation program Bell helped operate.

Text messages, recovered from Bell's cellphone, showed communication between the two men that police said reflected that Bell went to Tiller's home to purchase pills about 2:45 a.m. on June 18.

About two hours later, at 4:46 a.m., Bell's phone was used to call emergency dispatchers, apparently to report he had overdosed.

Tiller also received a text, reportedly from a relative of Bell, at 5:03 a.m. that said, "He is unconscious. What did you give him?"

In March, Bell spoke about his battle with addiction at the Third Annual Delaware County Symposium of Substance Abuse Disorders, held at Ball State University.

He said his life had quickly gone into a free fall after he first ingested cocaine at age 33, describing years of continued substance abuse, alienation from his family, eventual homelessness and serious health problems.

His recovery would see him earn an associate's degree from Ivy Tech Community College and led to the founding of Road to Redemption, offering weekly meetings to those with addiction issues and their family members.

At the March conference, Bell addressed the need to show compassion for those who might struggle in their recovery efforts.

"We are connected to everyone forever," he said. "No matter what. Whether people have relapsed or anything else, the key is not to make them feel horribly embarrassed."

Tiller was being held in the Delaware County jail on Thursday under a $50,000 bond.

His record includes drug-related convictions in Delaware and Randolph counties.

