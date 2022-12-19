Muncie residents indicted on federal charges in interstate drug conspiracy

MUNCIE, Ind. — Four Muncie residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury investigating a California-to-Indiana drug ring.

Jamarr C. Hill, Terry L. Hill and Lance McGee are charged in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

The indictment, issued Dec. 6, alleges Jamarr Hill, 28, "coordinated the acquisition of controlled substances in San Diego, California," by Sarah Barnes — a local resident who was indicted separately, on Nov. 15 — to be "redistributed in Muncie, Indiana."

Barnes traveled to San Diego repeatedly between May and late October to pick up large quantities of drugs, the document said.

More:Muncie men convicted, sentenced in federal drug trafficking case

Jamarr Hill then allegedly supplied the meth and cocaine to Terry Hill — who is Jamarr's 47-year-old father — and McGee "for redistribution in and around Muncie," according to the indictment.

Federal authorities did not issue a press release concerning the indictments or investigation, which is reportedly ongoing.

However, when contacted in recent days, Muncie Police Chief Nate Sloan acknowledged the indictments and confirmed the Muncie Police Department was involved in the investigation.

The indictment alleges McGee gave a "cooperating individual" a total of 1,194 grams of meth following Barnes' trips to California.

The affidavit says Terry Hill in September stored cocaine at a house on the 900 block of E. Jackson St.

According to the indictments, Barnes was found to have possession of 114 pounds of meth and a kilogram (more than two pounds) of fentanyl on Oct. 30 in El Reno, Oklahoma, about 40 miles west of Oklahoma City. The drugs were reportedly concealed in floor panels in the Muncie woman's Ford Explorer.

The Dec. 6 indictment also seeks forfeiture of a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette that Jamarr Hill purchased for $116,568.58 — reportedly with money tied to drug trafficking — from a Cincinnati auto dealer in December 2021.

Story continues

Jamarr Hill, Terry Hill and McGee were arrested in Muncie on Dec. 8. They remain in federal custody.

The conspiracy-to-distribute-controlled-substances charge carries a sentence of between 10 years and life, and a maximum $10 million fine.

Barnes' indictment in mid-November charges her with the same crime.

In a separate case, Jamarr Hill and another Muncie man, Nakevius "Sexio" Shannon, were indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 6 on a count of conspiracy to commit a federal offense.

In that case, Hill —apparently prohibited from possessing firearms — is accused of sending the 32-year-old Shannon to Muncie's Rural King store in November to purchase two handgun and ammunition.

Jamarr Hill is set to stand trial in April on an attempted burglary charge filed in Wayne Superior Court 2 in April 2020.

According to court records, the 30-year-old McGee has been convicted of crimes including dealing in a narcotic drug and dealing in cocaine.

On Nov. 21, he was charged with two counts in Delaware Circuit Court 4, battery on a person less than 14 years old and criminal mischief.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Four Muncie residents indicted in federal drug investigation