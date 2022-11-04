Muncie restaurant manager accused of stealing funds

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman who had been the assistant manager of the local Applebee's Grill and Bar has been accused of stealing several thousand dollars from the northside restaurant.

Paula Irene Byerly, 48, was arrested this week on six preliminary counts of theft, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

According to an affidavit, in the week that preceded the final day she worked at the restaurant — last March 10 — Byerly repeatedly took cash from Applebee's that was to be deposited at a local bank — but never was.

One estimate indicated 10 deposits — totaling $7,872.09 — were missing.

The court document indicated evidence in the case included surveillance video that showed Byerly leaving the restaurant with the cash. The restaurant's manager said she at times came to Applebee's on her days off to gather the money she was assigned to deposit.

After March 10, Byerly failed to return to work, and never gave notice she was quitting, investigators said.

After she was arrested Tuesday, authorities reported finding two pills of oxycodone, a narcotic pain medication, in Byerly's purse. She was also preliminarily charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The Muncie woman was released from the Delaware County jail on Wednesday after posting a $32,500 bond.

Court records reflect no prior charges against Byerly.

