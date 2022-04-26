Muncie Schools to spend $2.4 million on pay raises for teachers

West View Elementary school Friday, April 22, 2022.

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Community School Board on Tuesday voted to spend $2.4 million to give teachers what school officials said is the largest pay raise in the city school district's history.

The pay increases, beginning with the 2022-23 school year, will raise the starting teacher salary to $48,000, a $6,000 increase over the 2021-22 starting salary of $42,000.

Salaries for experienced teachers will go up even more:

1-4 years of teaching experience: a $6,800 raise, which would apply to 122 current teachers.

5-10 years of teaching experience: a $7,200 raise, which would apply to 19 current teachers.

5-10 years of teaching experience with 5+ years at MCS: a $7,700 raise, which would apply to 47 current teachers.

11-19 years of teaching experience: a $7,700 raise, which would apply to 16 current teachers.

11-19 years of teaching experience with 5+ years at MCS: a $8,200 raise, which would apply to 42 current teachers.

20+ years of teaching experience: a $6,800 raise, which would apply to nine current teachers.

20+ years of teaching experience with 5+ years at MCS: a $7,300 raise, which would apply to 78 current teachers.

In addition, MCS will automatically bump up any teacher with 20+ years of experience to a $60,000 annual salary if the raise does not push them over that threshold, a addendum that will affect 13 people, according to the proposal.

School board member Dave Heeter, a member of the compensation committee, said these increased teacher salaries should be sustainable thanks to school funding from the Indiana General Assembly, and well as Muncie having "stemmed the tide" of declining enrollment, with the district this past fall recording its first K-12 enrollment increase since 2006-07.

After some years of no changes in compensation, the school district has paid salary increases and stipends to teachers and other MCS employees over the past two years, during which teacher retention has risen from 67% in 2016 to 83% in 2021, according to a release.

Heeter said the increased compensation should help the district in meeting the current challenges of hiring. According to an announcement from MCS, the new salary levels will make Muncie into one of the top-paying school districts in the state, particularly for beginning teachers, whose salaries at MCS have gone from $34,650 in 2017-18 to $48,000 starting next school year.

A panel convened by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb set statewide goals for teacher pay of starting salary of $40,000 and average pay of $60,000, The Indianapolis Star reported this past November. An IndyStar database of teacher salaries for 2020-21 showed the highest minimum salary for an Indiana school district at $48,000, the highest average salary at $68,736 and the highest maximum teacher salary at $96,874.

What else happened in the MCS board meeting?

Beyond the salary increases and the the $1,000-$2,000 stipends the MCS board approved earlier this month for staffers working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, an additional category in teacher pay increases approved on Tuesday earmarks $12,000 to be divvied out among individual schools' “Teacher of the Year" winners, which Heeter referred to as "paying for excellence." Criteria for those awards is still being determined, according to an announcement.

“This is a great day for MCS teachers and families,” MCS Director of Public Education and CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski said in the release. “It shows how serious we are about attracting the best of the best for our classrooms, and it compensates those loyal teachers who stuck with MCS through the lean times.”

Heeter said other MCS staff salaries will be addressed over the summer, and administrator salaries in the fall.

