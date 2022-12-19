Muncie sex offender who battered child draws 4-year sentence

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie sex offender who battered a 5-year-old boy has been sentenced to four years in prison.

A Delaware Circuit Court 3 jury in November found Dana Lee Love, 58, guilty of battery resulting in bodily injury to a child less than 14 years old and strangulation.

Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Ramirez told jurors Love attacked the child while visiting the home of the boy's grandmother in October 2017.

The boy told his mother he had engaged in horseplay with Love, twice striking the Muncie man in the stomach, before Love "put his hands around his neck, preventing him from breathing," according to a Muncie Police Department report.

The child was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

City police investigator Kristofer Swanson reported the boy had bruises "from the front of his neck all the way around to the back of his neck," and broken blood vessels in and around his eyes and on his neck.

Delaware Circuit Court 3 Judge Linda Ralu Wolf on Thursday imposed a five-year sentence for the battery conviction, with four years to be spent in prison followed by a year on probation.

A two-year sentence for the strangulation conviction will be served at the same time.

Love, formerly of Yorktown and Daleville, in 2009 was accused of showing a 10-year-old girl internet pornography and sex toys. He later pleaded guilty to dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

