Muncie sex offender held in child-pornography probe

MUNCIE, Ind. — A convicted sex offender from Muncie was arrested Monday in a child-pornography investigation.

Justin Ryan Potts, 37, was preliminarily charged with possession of child porn, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

According to Indiana State Police, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children this week received a report from Google that a person with an email address later linked to Potts had "uploaded... child sexual abusive material."

One of the videos showed a child involved in bestiality, according to an affidavit, while another showed a girl in the company of an adult who was exposing himself.

After the Google account was linked to Potts, state police late Monday executed a search warrant at his home, in the 900 block of West 14th Street.

"During the course of (an) interview, Mr. Potts admitted to possessing the above described items," an ISP detective wrote.

According to court records, Potts, then of Greenfield, in 2014 was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor in Hancock County.

Potts received a seven-year sentence for that crime, and was released from prison in 2019, according to a state Department of Correction website.

In 2019, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex or violent offender, also in Hancock County.

Potts continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Tuesday under a $10,000 bond.

