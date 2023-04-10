Muncie store clerk arrested after allegedly battering juveniles

MUNCIE, Ind. — A clerk at an eastside convenience store was arrested Saturday after he allegedly placed his hands around the throat of a juvenile.

Jaswinder Singh, 35, was taken into custody about 1:45 p.m. at Hacks Mart, 1637 E. Kirby Ave.

Preliminarily charged with strangulation and battery on a person less than 14 years old, Singh was later released from the Delaware County jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

City police had been called to the store shortly after 1 p.m. Officers reported when they arrived, another clerk was arguing with a "large group of juveniles."

Two of those juveniles told police they had been "choked out."

The clerk told officers he had observed, on surveillance video, the same group of juveniles stealing merchandise from the store on Friday.

That man said he confronted the youths when they returned to the store Saturday, telling them "if they are going to take merchandise, please pay for it."

He said the juveniles "got agitated" and began throwing objects.

An officer viewed a video of the Saturday confrontation in the store and said Singh — the other clerk's assistant — was helping his co-worker direct the juveniles out of the store when he pushed one youth outside "by (the child's) throat."

Singh then grabbed another juvenile "by the throat with both hands wrapping around his neck and (carried) him out the door," the officer wrote.

Once they were all outside, the juveniles began throwing items at the store employees, the officer added. The men locked the store's front door and called police.

Parents of the two youths who were allegedly battered arrived at the scene and filled out battery affidavits, according to a police report.

