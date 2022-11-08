Muncie teen, 19, arrested in local woman's slaying

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 19-year-old Muncie man was arrested early Tuesday in connection with a local woman's fatal shooting.

Darnzell Dantonio Drummer is preliminarily charged with murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness. He was being held without bond in the Delaware County jail.

Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said her department's investigation of the Friday slaying of 43-year-old Joanie Elaine Webb is continuing, She asked anyone with information on the case to call the Muncie Police Department's detective division at 765-747-4867.

Police said Webb was fatally wounded when gunshots were fired from outside into a home at 814 S. Monroe St, about 4:35 p.m. Friday.

More:Two Muncie women shot, one fatally

Webb was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Gunshots were also fired into a neighboring home at 818 S. Monroe, wounding another woman who survived.

In a Saturday release, Criswell said police did not believe either woman had been "the intended target in this senseless act of violence."

On Tuesday, Criswell said the police department "and family of the victims appreciate all assistance in this case."

In May, Drummer pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a case, filed a year earlier, that originally saw him charged with pointing a firearm.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man held in local woman's fatal shooting