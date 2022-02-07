Muncie teen arrested after vehicle strikes Madison County house

A Muncie man was arrested after his pickup truck struck a house in southeastern Madison County late Sunday

ANDERSON, Ind. — A young Muncie man was arrested after his pickup truck crashed into a home late Sunday in southeastern Madison County.

The crash did significant damage to the house — in the 4100 block of South Madison County Road 200-E, near County Road 400-S — but no injuries were reported.

The driver, 19-year-old Joseph Scott Vengarick II, was arrested and taken to the Madison County jail in Anderson. He was later released after posting a $4,000 bond.

The Muncie man was charged Monday, in Elwood City Court, with leaving the scene of a traffic accident and illegal consumption of alcohol, both misdemeanors. An initial hearing is scheduled Tuesday.

The pickup truck, reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed, left the county road and reportedly struck a billboard and gas meter before hitting the house

Firefighters and emergency personnel from Adams Township/Markleville and East Madison responded to the scene, along with Indiana State Police and Madison County sheriff's deputies.

A structural collapse team from the Yorktown Fire Department helped stabilize the house.

Court records reflect no prior charges against Vengarick.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

