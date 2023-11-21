MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie teenager and his mother were arrested Monday after an 18-year-old woman was shot in a local home.

Emergency responders, including Muncie police, were sent to a home in the 1800 block of East 17th Street after emergency dispatchers received a report of a shooting shortly before 3 p.m.

According to Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell, officers found the 18-year-old woman, "with multiple gunshot wounds," and began rendering medical assistance.

The victim was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital and later transferred to an Indianapolis medical ffacility.

An investigation determined the woman had apparently not been "the intended target" of the gunfire, Criswell said.

Her 16-year-old brother, whose name was not released, was arrested on preliminary counts of attempted murder, dangerous possession of a firearm and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Their mother, 40-year-old Ladonna Manphine Lee, was also arrested and preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent, dangerous control of a child and obstruction of justice.

She continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Tuesday under a $30,000 bond.

Her son was being held in the Delaware County Juvenile Detention Center.

(This story will be updated.)

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

''

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie teen, mother arrested after 18-year-old woman is shot