Muncie teen sentenced to 20 years for robbery, gunshots

Gavin Ford

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie teenager's turbulent past caught up with him on Monday when he was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Gavin Allen Ford, 18, had pleaded guilty in one Delaware Circuit Court 3 case to two counts of attempted aggravated battery, and escape.

In another Circuit Court 3 case, he had pleaded guilty to armed robbery and pointing a firearm.

Judge Linda Ralu Wolf on Monday imposed a 10-year sentence in each case. The two prison terms will be served consecutively, the judge ruled.

The attempted battery charges stemmed from an incident — in June 2020, when Ford was 16 — that saw him fire at least two gunshots, while trying to shoot another person, in the Dollar General store at 1308 S. Madison St.

MORE NEWS:

►Muncie couple again accused of dealing heroin

►Muncie man charged with 14 counts of cruelty to animals

►Convicted sex offender from Muncie accused of molesting child

►Blackford County men charged with dealing meth

The robbery case was filed in February 2021, after a 20-year-old female acquaintance told Delaware County sheriff's deputies she had been giving Ford a ride when he pointed a handgun at her, fired a gunshot into the floor of her 2019 Kia Optima, ordered her out of the vehicle and drove away.

The woman said the teenager had also taken her cellphone.

Deputy Prosecutor Maricel Driscoll had recommended Ford receive a pair of 11-year sentences, to be served consecutively.

According to court documents, Ford's involvement with the juvenile justice system began when he was 12, and included allegations of battery, battery against a public safety official, battery resulting in bodily injury, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and theft.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie teen draws 20-year sentence for robbery, gunshot convictions