Muncie teen strikes deal with prosecutors, pleads guilty to shooting charge

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie teenager has struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from an August 2022 shooting.

Jamari I. Thomas, now 16, last week pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

However, the plea agreement — taken under advisement by Delaware Circuit Court 1 Judge Judi Calhoun — places a 15-year cap on the executed sentence Thomas could receive.

Thomas was 15 on Aug. 13, 2022, when a 16-year-old youth was shot at a home in the 500 block of North Wolfe Street.

Officers arriving at the scene that day reported finding a "juvenile on the ground suffering from what appeared to be two gunshot wounds."

Court documents, however, alleged Thomas shot the victim "without provocation," three times, resulting in two wounds in his torso and one in his thigh.

The shooting victim and his friends had reportedly been lured to the Wolfe Street address and robbed of marijuana, a cellphone and cash.

An order signed last September by Amanda Yonally, a juvenile court magistrate, granted a request by prosecutors to waive Thomas into adult jurisdiction, saying the youth was "beyond rehabilitation under the juvenile court system."

That document indicated the teen had not attended school since the sixth grade and "exhibited a defiant attitude toward authority figures."

Judge Calhoun tentatively set sentencing for June 21. The deal also calls for dismissal of a second charge, aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

