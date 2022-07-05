Muncie teen wounded in early Tuesday drive-by shooting

Muncie police early Tuesday were investigating an apparent drive-vey shooting on South Hackley Street that left a 15-year-old city youth with a bullet wound.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police early Tuesday were investigating what was believed to be a drive-by shooting that left a 15-year-old youth with a bullet wound.

The shooting was reported in the 2700 block of South Hackley Street about 12:20 a.m.

Brandon Qualls of the Muncie Police Department said the victim was apparently on the porch of a home when he was shot in one of his legs. He was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

According to scanner traffic, a Chevrolet Malibu was observed fleeing from the scene, traveling south on Hackley.

Police used yellow crime scene tape to block access to a large area stretching from Hackley and 20th streets to just north of the intersection with 21st Street.

About 12:45 a.m., there was speculation a car involved in a collision at Tillotson Avenue and Jackson Street might be tied to the southside shooting.

That possible connection was not confirmed, however, according to Qualls.

No arrest had been made related to the shooting as of 2:30 a.m.

