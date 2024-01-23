Muncie teens arrested in robbery at local vape shop

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two young Muncie men have been accused of robbing and battering a clerk at a local vape shop.

Preston Manning Marlow and Theodore Dale Tschopp, both 18, were charged Monday in Delaware Circuit Court 3 with robbery resulting in bodily injury, battery resulting in bodily injury and theft.

The robbery charges are Level 3 felonies carrying up to 16 years in prison.

According to court documents, the holdup took place at Smoke and Vape, 3800 W. Bethel Ave., on the afternoon of Jan. 7.

A clerk reported he was in a back room in the business when he observed Tschopp, via surveillance cameras, "reach behind the counter and take items."

The clerk then emerged from the back room and confronted the teens, and Marlow allegedly shoved him, causing the victim to strike a display case.

Marlow then reportedly ran behind the counter and took "several items from the cash register area" before fleeing from the store.

According to an affidavit, Tschopp struck the clerk several more times before leaving the property in a car driven by Marlow.

The clerk suffered facial injuries and for a time lost consciousness, investigators reported. He was treated at the scene by emergency medical responders.

Marlow was arrested on Wednesday and continued to be held in the Delaware County Jail on Friday under a $25,000 bond.

Tschopp was arrested Thursday. His bond was set at $27,500.

