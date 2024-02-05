Muncie toddler found walking on railroad tracks; father arrested for neglect

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie father was arrested Friday after his 2-year-old son, clad only in pajama pants, was found walking down railroad tracks near their home.

Jesse Lee Alan Dishmon, 25, was preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison, He continued to be held in the Delaware County Jail on Monday under a $5,000 bond.

A Muncie police officer reported the boy was observed on the railroad tracks near the 400 block of West Powers Street about 2 p.m. Saturday.

"It is unknown how long (the child) was outside or how long he was on the railroad tracks in 40-degree weather," the officer wrote.

Information provided by the Indiana Department of Child Services led police to Dishmon's home along South Council Street.

Dishmon confirmed he was the child's father and said when he arrived home about noon, the boy was "throwing a fit and he needed a nap."

The father said he put the boy down for a nap, in the child's room, about 1 p.m., and then laid down for a nap with another child in a different bedroom.

Dishmond said the 2-year-old boy "has been curious lately and he is able to climb out of his crib," but he maintained the child had never before tried to leave the house.

The Delaware County prosecutor's office will determine whether formal charges will be filed in the case.

According to court records, Dishmon has been convicted of crimes including driving while intoxicated, possession of meth and possession of a narcotic drug.

