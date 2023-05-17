Muncie woman accused of attacking ex-boyfriend's female friend

MUNCIE, Ind. — A young Muncie woman is accused of forcing her way into a former boyfriend's home and attacking his female friend.

Madison T. Hischer, 19, was charged this week in Delaware Circuit Court 4 with burglary, strangulation, intimidation and two counts of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

A Muncie man — who indicated he and Hischer had dated for a few months before their relationship recently ended "amicably" — said she unexpectedly came to his West Marsh Street home when he was hosting a gathering of friends on April 30.

Her stay in his home was brief, he said, but Hischer then re-entered the house through a bedroom window and attacked one of his female guests, pushing that woman — whose head struck a wall — before grabbing the victim by her throat.

The attack left the female victim with "visible wounds," an investigator wrote. The former boyfriend also said bruises on his right hand and arm were likely the result of struggling to get Hischer out of his home after the attack.

Interviewed by a Muncie police detective on May 3, Hischer "admitted to all of the allegations against her," according to an affidavit. She also said she was "surprised her ex-boyfriend had moved on so quickly from their relationship."

"Hischer expressed remorse for her actions, said she knew what she did was wrong and cried throughout her interview," investigator Jami Brown wrote.

The battery count against Hischer — also listed at an address in Fargo, North Dakota — is a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison. The other four charges against her are Level 6 felonies with maximum 30-month sentences.

An initial hearing in her case is set for June 26.

