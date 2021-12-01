Muncie woman accused of dealing heroin

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman faces a heroin-dealing charge after her arrest on the city's northwest side.

Holly Ann Catlin, 38, was also preliminarily charged with possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a syringe.

She continued to be held without bond Wednesday in the Delaware County jail.

According to an affidavit, Catlin was arrested about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving after she and a local man were observed walking outside the Quality Inn, 3400 N. Everbrook Lane. They had a short time earlier reportedly fled from an officer.

Police said plastic bags found in Catlin's possession contained about 16 grams of heroin and a smaller amount of a substance believed to be meth.

MORE NEWS:

►Attempted murder trial, stemming from shooting spree at Muncie party, begins

►Fatal shootings in Henry, Rush counties under investigation

►Suspect in Henry County slaying no stranger to local authorities

She was also allegedly traveling with a set of electronic scales and paraphernalia that included three syringes.

Catlin maintained a local woman had asked her to deliver the contents of a backpack she was carrying, and the plastic bag containing heroin, to a mutual acquaintance.

At the time of her arrest, Catlin was determined to be the target of four arrest warrants.

She faces six charges in five cases pending in local courts — possession of a narcotic drug, visiting a common nuisance, conversion and three counts of theft.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie woman arrested on heroin, meth charges