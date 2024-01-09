Muncie woman accused of setting husband's clothes on fire charged with arson, neglect

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman who allegedly set fire to her husband's clothing has been charged with arson.

Amber Dawn MacWhinney, 50, was also charged Monday in Delaware Circuit Court 2 with neglect of a dependent — like the arson count, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison — and two misdemeanors, criminal mischief and criminal recklessness.

When Delaware County sheriff's deputies arrived at MacWhinney's Hamilton Township home about 5 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2023, firefighters were already at the scene.

According to court documents, the deputies observed a pile of fire-damaged clothing outside, near the home's front door, and another pile of clothing — along with several burnt matches — inside the house.

MacWhinney's spouse told the deputies he had "discovered that Amber was setting his clothes on fire inside of the residence near the front door."

More: Kids' frequent absences from school lead to felony charges against Portland parents

They also were shown a cellphone video that showed "Amber standing next to a pile of burning clothing inside the home near the front door.," an affidavit said.

When questioned by the deputies, MacWhinney reportedly said she and her husband had agreed to burn their clothing "because they were going to move soon."

She also claimed her spouse had burned all of her clothing a day before, the affidavit reported and said he had wanted her "to burn the clothes in the fireplaces in the residence."

A deputy reported finding no clothing or burnt matches near either of the home's two fireplaces.

A child was in the home at the time, leading to the filing of the neglect charge.

An investigator with the Hamilton Township Volunteer Fire Company told the deputies that evidence in the case would be sent to the state fire marshal's office for review, and to Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman's office.

A trial date has not yet been set in the case.

Court records reflect no prior convictions for MacWhinney.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie woman who set husband's clothes on fire faces arson charge