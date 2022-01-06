Muncie woman accused of threatening spouse with knife

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman was arrested this week after she allegedly held a knife to her husband's throat.

Taylor Nicole Fitch, 26, was preliminarily charged with intimidation and battery by bodily waste. She was released from the Delaware County jail after posting a $6,000 bond.

City police arrested Fitch after being sent to a home in the 3300 block of East 15th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Her accuser said the "enraged" Muncie woman had threatened him with a knife during an argument, and also spit on him.

Fitch reportedly left the home after her husband said he was going to call police, and she was apprehended at a family member's house.

MORE NEWS:

►Flea market 'hustle' results in 6-month sentence for Muncie businessman

►Alleged 'fragrance bandits' held in Muncie retail thefts

►Report provides details of events leading to Jay commissioner's arrest

Fitch maintained she had spent the entire day at her relative's home.

The Muncie woman was already set to stand trial April 25, in Delaware Circuit Court 1, on domestic battery and criminal mischief charges filed in October.

In other crime news:

Confinement: A Portland man has been accused of holding a woman against her will and choking her.

Raider D. Newton, 24, is charged in Jay Circuit Court with criminal confinement and strangulation.

A 44-year-old Portland woman reported Newton attacked her at home on Dec. 11.

Charges were filed against the Jay County man last week. The confinement count is a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

His record includes convictions for burglary, escape and resisting law enforcement.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Police: Muncie woman held knife to husband's throat