Muncie woman accused of threatening Winchester officer after DWI arrest

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Muncie woman has been accused of threatening a Winchester police officer after she was arrested for drunk driving.

Sabrina Marie Combs, 38, was charged Thursday in Randolph Superior Court with intimidation, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison, and driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

A Winchester police officer on the early morning of Dec. 10 reported seeing a car traveling westbound at a high rate of speed.

The officer began pursuing the car as it traveled out of the city limits, and reported reaching 100 mph in a bid to catch up with the Muncie woman's vehicle.

Combs pulled into a driveway in the 1700 block of West Ind. 32.

The officer reported the Muncie woman had "glassy eyes and slurred speech" and smelled of alcohol.

A breath test measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.209. In Indiana, motorists with a BAC of 0.08 or higher are considered intoxicated.

After being taken to the Randolph County jail, Combs reportedly became "very angry," and "wished my family and me death," the officer wrote.

She also allegedly told the officer "she could not wait to see me in the street."

The Muncie woman was later ordered to appear at an initial hearing set for Feb. 3.

Court records reflect no prior charges or convictions for Combs.

