Muncie woman charged in box-cutter attack at truck stop

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Muncie woman has been accused of attacking her husband with a box cutter outside a Henry County truck stop,

Erica Lee Shackelford, 45, was arrested by Henry County sheriff's deputies Saturday evening in the parking lot of the Flying J Travel Center at Ind. 3 and Interstate 70.

A deputy reported finding Shacklford's spouse outside his semi-tractor "with a bleeding injury to the left side of his chin."

The man said he and his wife were arguing inside his semi when she began to kick him. During an ensuing struggle, he said, she wounded him with the box cutter.

Shackelford, meanwhile, maintained her husband must have fallen on a knife during their disagreement.

The victim refused medical treatment, according to an affidavit.

Shackelford was charged Monday in Henry Circuit Court 1 with domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison. Her trial is scheduled for Aug. 28.

The Muncie woman continued to be held in the Henry County jail on Tuesday under a $7,500 surety bond and a $750 cash bond.

In other crime news:

Domestic violence: A Muncie man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly choked his girlfriend until she lost consciousnesses.

Joseph Charles Ford, 29, continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Tuesday under a $10,000 bond, preliminarily charged with domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and strangulation.

His accuser said Ford became enraged when she accidentally damaged her cellphone, choking her, striking her with a frying pan and repeatedly punching her.

City police reported the woman was treated at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for a possible broken nose.

Ford told officers that he had been the victim of domestic violence, claiming that his accuser had placed him in a choke hold and tried to push him down a flight of stairs.

In February, Ford, formerly of New Castle, was convicted of domestic battery in Henry Circuit Court 3.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie woman charged in box-cutter attack at truck stop