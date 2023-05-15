Muncie woman charged in fatal overdose

MUNCIE, Ind. — One Muncie woman was been arrested in connection with another's overdose death.

Danielle Lynn Phillips, 35, was arrested Friday, four days after a 26-year-old woman was found deceased in a home in the 100 block of South Dill Street.

City police investigators said Facebook and text messages — reportedly between Phillips and the overdose victim on May 6 and 7 — appeared to refer planned drug transactions.

After she was arrested on unrelated warrants on Friday, Phillips reportedly admitted she was present when the other woman had purchased cocaine from another person on May 6 and 7.

Phillips indicated the woman still owed $30 for the cocaine she had purchased, and said she went to the Dill Street home on May 8 when she was unable to reach the woman, but received no response when she knocked on the door.

"Danielle admitted that as her payment for her part in the transaction, the cocaine dealer was to give her cocaine," an investigator wrote.

Phillips was preliminarily charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison. She continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Monday under a $50,000 bond.

At the time of his latest arrest, Phillips already faced a total of seven charges in five cases pending in Delaware Circuit Court 3, including auto theft, escape, intimidation, pointing a firearm and theft.

According to court records, the Muncie woman has been convicted of dealing in a controlled substance, theft and battery resulting in bodily injury.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

