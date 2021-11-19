Muncie woman charged with forgery, attempted Medicaid fraud

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman has been accused of seeking payment for tasks as a home healthcare worker she had never performed.

Heaven Aryeal Hill, 20, was charged this week in Delaware Circuit Court 2 with three counts each of forgery, theft and attempted Medicaid fraud.

In an affidavit, an investigator for the Indiana Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Unit said Hill was employed as a home health aide for Muncie-based Adaptive Nursing and Healthcare Services between November 2020 and June 2021.

The court document said Hill falsely claimed to have "provided home-based nursing services" for a Muncie woman — described as "an elderly and disabled Indiana Medicaid recipient" — last June 12-14.

Pay claims contained both Hill's signature and the forged signature of the woman she claimed to have cared for, authorities said.

MORE NEWS:

►Muncie man accused of severely injuring child: 'My life is ruined'

►Sentencing hearing in Muncie corruption case reset for January

Adaptive Nursing and Healthcare Services paid Hill $159.95 for the hours she purported to have worked over the three-day period. However, an investigation of the validity of her claims was under way before an effort was made to obtain reimbursement from Indiana Medicaid.

Hill was fired from her job in June, the document said.

The forgery charges are Level 6 felonies, each carrying up to 30 months in prison, while theft and attempted Medicaid fraud are misdemeanors.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man faces forgery, theft, attempted Medicaid fraud charges