Muncie woman charged in homicide seeks pre-trial release

MUNCIE, Ind. — It's a request that's rarely granted, but a young Muncie woman awaiting trial on a murder charge hopes to be released from the Delaware County jail.

Muncie police on July 22, 2021, were at the scene of a man's shooting death in the Canterbury Townhomes complex on the city's west side.

Taejanelle Charmaine Childress, now 22, is one of three people charged with murder in a July 2021 slaying in the Canterbury Townhomes complex on Muncie's west side.

City police said 23-year-old James Braydon King III was killed in an apartment in the 5200 block of West Canterbury Drive, the victim of an estimated nine gunshot wounds.

A backpack belonging to the shooting victim — which reportedly contained up to $15,000 in cash — was "gone" following the gunfire, according to an affidavit.

Childress — also charged with aiding, inducing or causing robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery — has been held in the jail without bond since she was arrested on Sept. 24, 2021.

At a hearing held in recent days, the Muncie woman's attorney, Craig Persinger of Marion, asked Judge Dennis Carroll to allow his client to be placed on electronic home detention until her case is resolved. Childress' trial is now set for March 20.

However, Persinger seemed to suggest a trial might be avoided, telling Childress attorneys have been "working to resolve your case."

He noted Childress served in the Army National Guard from 2017 to 2020, was a graduate of Central High School and had job prospects to pursue.

Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Ramirez offered no opinion on the request to release Childress.

"What you're asking is a little unusual," Carroll — a veteran Madison County judge filling in for Delaware Circuit Court 3 Judge Linda Ralu Wolf — told the defendant. "But your case might be a little unusual."

The judge said he would issue a ruling on the request soon.

Co-defendant D'ante Napoleon Davis, 24 — accused of firing the fatal gunshots — is set to stand trial Jan. 23 on charges of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The third co-defendant, 24-year-old Jason J. Becraft, faces the same charges as Childress. His trial is set for Oct. 24.

