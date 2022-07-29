Muncie woman charged with neglect in 'catastrophic' dog attack

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman faces a neglect-of-a-dependent charge over a dog attack that left a toddler with "catastrophic" facial injuries.

The neglect charge filed Thursday against Jacklynn J. Swafford, 25, is a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison,

According to a probable cause affidavit, city police on Jan. 2 were sent to a home in the 1400 block of West Ninth Street, where they found a 17-month-old girl suffering from "severe head and facial injuries from a pit bull attack."

The young victim was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, and was later transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. where she would undergo several surgeries.

More:Police: 5-year-old Muncie girl fatally shot by brother; parents arrested for neglect

Two witnesses told investigators Swafford asked them to give an inaccurate account of the dog attack, claiming it had taken place in a vehicle, apparently in a bid to avoid scrutiny from the Indiana Department of Child Services.

A man present during the attack said it actually took place in the West Ninth Street home, as Swafford was feeding the child chicken nuggets.

After the first attack, the man said, Swafford ran with the injured child into another room. The dog — a pit bull named Hades, according to court documents — chased them and then bit the child again in the head, he said.

That man and another witness described the canine as "extremely aggressive."

On Jan. 14, when authorities arrived to seize the dog, the man warned them the animal was "not gonna be friendly," and that they should not anticipate "flowers and sunshine."

In addition to the neglect charge filed in Delaware Circuit Court 5, Swafford is charged with two related misdemeanors — false informing and interference with the reporting of a crime.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie woman charged with neglect in 'catastrophic' dog attack