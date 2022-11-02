Muncie woman charged with role in 2021 slaying

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 24-year-old Muncie woman faces felony charges stemming from a July 2021 homicide on the city's west side.

Rashae M. Love was charged in recent days in Delaware Circuit Court 3 with aiding, inducing or causing robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison, and assisting a criminal, a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.

According to court documents, Love is accused of driving a suspect away from the scene of a slaying in the Canterbury Townhomes complex.

James Braydon King III, 23 — a former Muncie resident who had more recently lived in Anderson — died in an apartment there after being shot approximately nine times.

Muncie police said the killing stemmed from a robbery. A backpack belonging to King — and reportedly containing up to $15,000 in cash — was reported to be "gone" in the wake of the gunfire.

A warrant for Love's arrest was issued last week. Another active warrant for her arrest — stemming from a 2018 Muncie City Court case in which she is charged with false informing — was issued in July 2021.

Muncie resident D'Ante N. Davis, 24 — accused of firing the gunshots that killed King — is scheduled to stand trial Jan. 24 on charges of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Two other co-defendants — Jason J. Becraft, 24, and Taejanelle C. Childress, 22, both of Muncie — face the same charges. They are both scheduled to stand trial March 20.

Childress last month failed in a bid to be granted a release from the Delaware County jail as she awaits resolution of the charges against her.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

