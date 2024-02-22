Muncie woman gets 37 years for dealing fentanyl that led to friend's fatal overdose

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman on Wednesday was sentenced to 37 years in prison for providing her friend with the fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose.

A Delaware Circuit Court 1 jury in January found Holly Jeannette Terry, 42, guilty of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony that carried a maximum 40-year sentence.

The conviction stemmed from the overdose death of a 37-year-old woman in her southwestern Delaware County home on Oct. 5, 2021.

Evidence in the trial — presented by deputy prosecutors Zach Craig and Andrew Ramirez — indicated Terry had routinely dealt drugs to the victim.

The 37-year sentence was imposed Monday by Judge Judi Calhoun, who noted Terry had indicated the most recent time she had ingested heroin was while the jury in her case was deliberating her fate.

Defense attorney Joe Hunter, who recommended a 30-year sentence for his client, said the "real tragedy is these cases are all about addiction."

That remark drew a response from Craig.

"It is not about addiction," the chief deputy prosecutor retorted. "It is about a willingness to prey on an addiction."

Craig noted Terry had frequently traveled to southeastern Ohio to purchase the drugs she sold to the overdose victim and others, reportedly at times making more than $2,000 in a single day.

Calhoun also weighed in.

"Very simply, addiction can't continue without a dealer," the judge said.

The victim's father and mother and stepdaughter talked about the devastating impact the woman's death has had on their family. The woman's survivors included two daughters and four stepdaughters.

"You were the one who took (the victim) out of this world," the father said. "It's pitiful what you did to her."

Both parents, and Craig, recommended a maximum 40-year sentence.

Terry noted she had been friends with the overdose victim for about 18 years, and expressed regret over the sorrow experienced by her survivors.

"I didn't mean to hurt her," she said. "It didn't happen on purpose."

Terry told the judge she intended to appeal her conviction and sentence.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

