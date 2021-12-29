Muncie woman goes on trial in fatal overdose case

MUNCIE, Ind. — Testimony began Wednesday in the trial of a local woman charged in connection with a fatal drug overdose.

Jessica May Campbell, 33 — listed in court documents at addresses in Muncie and Springport — is charged in Delaware Circuit Court 2 with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

She is accused of selling fentanyl to Ashley Nicole Rudisill, a 27-year-old Muncie woman who was eight months pregnant, shortly before Rudisill died of an overdose that also killed her unborn child.

After Judge Kimberly Dowling read preliminary instructions to a jury that had been selected Tuesday, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig on Wednesday told the 12-member panel they would be considering a case "about drugs, and addiction, but also about consequences."

Craig said in the hours before her July 2018 death, Rudisill at first bought heroin from a woman on Muncie's south side, then complained about it being "too weak."

He said Rudisill then arranged to purchase what she believed was heroin — but was actually fentanyl — from Campbell in a pair of late-night transactions conducted a short time apart.

The following morning, Rudisill was found, unresponsive, on the floor of her boyfriend's home. A hypodermic needle was also recovered from the scene.

Efforts to resuscitate her, and to save her child, were unsuccessful.

Laboratory tests showed Rudisill had a potentially lethal amount of fentanyl in her system when she died.

Craig told jurors evidence — including phone records and text messages — and the testimony of witnesses would convince them that Campbell had been the supplier of that fentanyl.

Defense attorney Sam Beasley told the jury Craig "paints a pretty convincing picture."

"But it's not that simple," Beasley added, saying the case involved "an unmitigated tragedy."

"The cae utlimately comes down to causation," he said.

Deputy prosecutors Jagen Arnold and Andrew Ramirez are joining Craig in presenting the state's case against Campbell, who has a second defense attorney in Angelus Kocoshis.

