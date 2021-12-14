Muncie woman held on meth-dealing charges

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman arrested this week is accused of twice selling meth to police informants.

Cassandra Ann Burke, 32, continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Tuesday under a $40,000 bond, preliminarily charged with two counts of dealing in meth, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

According to an affidavit, Burke sold meth — in both instances for $40 — on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15.

The first transaction allegedly took place at Burke's home in the 1600 block of East Hines Street, while the second deal reportedly happened at a house in the 1000 block of North Central Avenue.

The cases involved investigators from the Muncie Police Department and the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force.

According to court records, Burke was convicted of maintaining a common nuisance in Randolph Superior Court in 2018.

In other crime news:

Death threat: Police said a Muncie man arrested Monday for a driving-related offense vowed to have the arresting officer killed.

Timothy William Banks, 42, was preliminarily charged with intimidation and driving after a lifetime suspension.

Following his apprehension early Monday while driving on Ebright Street, Banks allegedly told the patrolman he intended to "beat his ---," and also said he would put $3,000 "on my head," the officer reported.

The Muncie man continued to be held in the jail on Tuesday under a $20,000 bond.

At the time of his arrest, Banks already faced nine charges in two cases pending in Delaware Circuit Court 2 — disorderly conduct, domestic battery, driving after a lifetime suspension, intimidation, invasion of privacy, public intoxication, residential entry, stalking and strangulation.

His record includes convictions for dealing in cocaine and driving after a lifetime suspension.

