Muncie woman strikes deal, pleads guilty to robbery

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman with two robbery convictions has pleaded guilty to a third after striking a deal with prosecutors.

Conyale Denise Ingram, 37 — also listed in court documents at an Indianapolis address — pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in bodily injury, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison, in Delaware Circuit Court 2.

Ingram also admitted to being a habitual offender, a status that could add to the length of her sentence.

The deal also calls for 14 charges pending against Ingram in three unrelated cases — four counts of theft, three counts of counterfeiting, two counts each of attempted escape and resisting law enforcement, and single counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving while suspended and kidnapping — to be dismissed.

The plea agreement was taken under advisement. If it is accepted by Judge Kimberly Dowling, Ingram will be sentenced on Jan. 31.

In the robbery case, Ingram was accused. in October 2019, of robbing a Muncie food delivery driver at knifepoint after he had refused to accept a check from her mother.

According to court documents, Ingram was convicted of armed robbery in both 2006 and 2014.

Her record also includes convictions for check fraud and forgery.

