Muncie's first triple homicide in decades led 2021 crime news

Police investigate the fatal shootings of three people who were found in an apartment in the 2500 block of North Elgin Street on Feb. 18, 2020.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie's first triple homicide in decades was among the local crimes that made news in 2021.

On Feb. 18, three men from Detroit — Adrian Demarlo George Jr., 30; Devonte Earl Hollis, 25, and Terence Thomas, 27 — were found shot to death in an apartment in the Elgin Manor Apartments complex, 2533 N. Elgin St.

In March, Chandler Willard Harris II, 18, of Muncie, was charged with six-related crimes, including three counts of murder.

According to a court document, Harris admitted to engaging in a conspiracy — with unnamed accomplices — to rob the Michigan men of cash, and said that he had shot Hollis.

Muncie police say the triple homicide remains under investigation.

George, Hollis and Thomas were not Delaware County's only homicide victims in 2021.

• On Feb. 28, Robert Eugene "Trey" Scott III, 33, was fatally shot in a backyard near his home in the 2200 block of West Ninth Street.

Brandon C. Hodge, 29, of Muncie, faces murder and other charges in that homicide. His trial is set for May 16.

Scott's former girlfriend, Morgan L. Bell, 27, is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Her trial is scheduled for March 21.

• Dakawn Louis Scott, 22, of Muncie, was shot to death May 12 near the intersection of Fifth and Hackley streets.

Another local man, Gabriel Elijah Paul Taylor, 22, was arrested in connection with the slaying, although formal charges have not been field.

• A 15-year-old boy was arrested June 24, accused of fatally shooting Montana Miquel Lopez, a 22-year-old Muncie man gunned down near the Ball State University campus.

That slaying took place in the 1300 block of West Abbott Street on the early morning of June 19,

• Martel Lavel Jones-Lampkins, 21, died on June 25, three days after he was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Heekin Park, on Muncie's south side.

Aytae A. Seals, 16, is charged with murder and dangerous possession of a firearm in that slaying. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 10.

Story continues

• James Braydon King III, 23, a former Muncie resident who more recently lived in Anderson, was shot to death at the westside Canterbury Townhomes complex on July 22.

Muncie police on July 22 were at the scene of a man's shooting death at the Canterbury Townhomes complex on the city's west side.

Three Muncie residents — D'ante Napoleon Davis, 23; Taejanelle C. Childress, 21, and Jason Jamal Becraft, 23 — face murder and robbery-related counts in that death.

• On Aug. 26, Ranjit Singh was found shot to death along a sidewalk on Madison Street, south of 23rd Street.

While a formal resolution of the case has not been announced, investigators suspect Singh was killed by an acquaintance who a short time later shot and killed himself when approached by a police officer in Daleville.

• Daleville resident Trent David Kreegar, 26, is charged with murder and aggravated battery in the Sept. 5 slaying of his grandfather.

Authorities said 67-year-old Robert Earl Huffman, also of Daleville, died as a result of a beating at his home.

• William D. Rucker, 25, of Muncie, was shot to death in the 2200 block of South Pershing Drive on Nov. 5.

A man believed to have been involved in an exchange of gunshots at that location has been interviewed by police. Charges have not been filed.

►STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Triple homicide in Munce led crime news in 2021