Mundelein police charge 3 with DUI

The following items were taken from Mundelein, Vernon Hills and Libertyville police reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

MUNDELEIN

DUI

Roselyn Mendiola Vazquez of Mundelein was charged May 26 with driving under the influence of drugs. Mendiola Vazquez was also found to be in possession of cocaine and cannabis. While being taken into custody, she resisted arrest. Mendiola Vazquez has a court date scheduled in Waukegan.

Andrew R. Crowley of Buffalo Grove was charged May 25 with driving under the influence of alcohol. Crowley has a court date scheduled in Mundelein.

Konstantin Stroitelev of Vernon Hills was charged May 20 with driving under the influence of alcohol. Stroitelev has a court date scheduled in Waukegan.

POSSESSION

Javier A. Betancourt of Mundelein was charged May 30 with possession of a firearm. Betancourt was stopped for an equipment violation and during the stop, officers located cannabis and a loaded firearm with an extended magazine. Betancourt does not have a Firearm Owner Identification Card nor a Concealed Carry License. He has a court date scheduled in Waukegan.

VERNON HILLS

DUI

Christopher Robert Santi, 31, of Libertyville, was charged June 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol. Santi has a court date scheduled July 12 in Waukegan.

THEFT

Andres A. Villamarin-Chambo, 31, of the 4200 block of N. Bloomington in Arlington Heights, was charged May 31 with retail theft for leaving a Macy’s store without paying for $3,000 worth of sunglasses. Villamarin-Chambo’s court information was unavailable.

UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION

Aleishai A. Maldonado, 20, of the 400 block of 4th Street in Northfield, was charged June 4 with underage consumption, speeding and failure to signal. She has a court date scheduled June 21 in Waukegan.

LIBERTYVILLE

WARRANT

Xavier Coleman, 25, of the 12000 block of W. Wakefield Drive in Beach Park, was arrested May 31 after an officer conducting a traffic stop identified Coleman as having an active out-of-state arrest warrant for intimidating/stalking out of Racine County, Wisconsin. Coleman was turned over to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

George Tieman, 28, of the 1400 block of N. East End Avenue in Round Lake Beach, was arrested May 20 after officers looking into a report of two subjects arguing, identified Tieman as having two active arrest warrants for larceny and failure to appear. The warrants are out of Lake and McHenry counties respectively. Tieman was first transported to a hospital for medical treatment unrelated to his arrest, then turned over to the Lake County jail.

UNLAWFUL USE OF WEAPON

Alicia Contreras, 26, of the 300 block of Susan Circle in Park City, was charged May 29 with speeding and unlawful use of a weapon, after officers conducting a traffic stop located a loaded firearm in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Contreras had a court appearance June 6 in Waukegan.