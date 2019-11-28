Mundipharma CEO Raman Singh Wins Executive of The Year at SBR Management Excellence Awards

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mundipharma CEO, Raman Singh has been named Executive of the Year for the third year running by the Singapore Business Review's (SBR) Management Excellence Awards, held at Conrad Centennial Singapore on 26 November.

SBR's Management Excellence Awards honour selected business individuals whose unparalleled vision drives growth and innovation in the business landscape. Mr. Singh's acute understanding of the pharmaceutical industry and human-centric approach has helped Mundipharma work across different markets in Asia and other regions, build successful public-private and academic partnerships, and leverage growth for the company in the right direction.

On winning the award, Mr. Singh stated, "I am honoured to receive this award on behalf of a committed team of people who turn up every day to lead in vital areas of our business so that the lives of patients can be made better. The number-one value underpinning our culture -- is putting people and patients at the heart of everything we do. This award reflects the culture we've created and the people who embody it."

Mr. Singh's win attests to his thought leadership and business acumen that has allowed Mundipharma to be recognised as one of the best companies to work for in Asia. Under his leadership, the company has signed over 40 in-licensing/acquisition deals across multiple therapy areas, and now provides patients with over 48 medicines in seven diversified therapeutic areas.

This latest accolade follows other wins for Mr. Singh including being named Executive of the Year - For Small Cap & Private Pharma Companies at the annual Scrip Awards, in 2018. In addition, he was also awarded - CEO of the Year 2018 - Influential Brands; Executive of the Year, Pharmaceuticals, 2018 - SBR; Top 100 Global CEOs 2018 - CEO Magazine; and has been ranked among the world's most powerful Business Captains on a list of the Top 100 medical and pharmaceutical sector leaders by UK-based industry publication, the Medicine Maker. 2019 is the fifth year in succession that Mr. Singh has featured on the Power List.

Mundipharma is a network of independent associated companies which are privately owned entities covering pharmaceutical markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The headquarters for these territories is in Singapore. Mundipharma is a prime example of a company that consistently delivers high quality products while standing by the values that represent the company. Our mission is to alleviate the suffering of patients and to substantially improve their quality of life. Mundipharma is dedicated to bringing to patients the benefit of novel treatment options in fields such as pain, oncology, oncology supportive care, ophthalmology, respiratory disease and consumer healthcare.

