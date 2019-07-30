Munger and Icahn Make Oil Investing 'Easy'

If you examine the portfolio of the Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO), run by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) Vice Chairman Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio), you will see three main stocks. In 2009, near the market bottom, Munger purchased shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and U.S. Bancorp (USB). When Munger made these investments, most market participants were scared out of their wits and were terrified of bank stocks. When you listen to Munger talk about stocks, what you hear is a call for great patience to wait for what he calls "easy ideas" to invest in.

We believe in his theory and recently had an opportunity to buy shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). Past performance is no guarantee of future success, but we will argue that buying the stock here is as easy as buying JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in 2012 after the "whale-trade" losses, buying American Express (NYSE:AXP) in 2015 after it divorced Costco (COST) or buying Target (NYSE:TGT) in the aftermath of Amazon (AMZN) entering the grocery business.

Occidental Petroleum has provided us with three huge insider buy signals over the last two months. One of our eight criteria is strong insider ownership, preferably with recent insider purchases. First, the company outbid Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to buy Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) in a deal made up of $59 per share in cash and 0.2934 shares of Occidental stock. To finance this purchase, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), Munger and Berkshire Hathaway are providing $10 billion in the form of a preferred stock paying 8%. In addition to the preferred stock, the $10 billion came with 80 million warrants to buy the oil company at $62.50 per share.

Second, the officers and directors of Occidental made nine insider buys in the $47.80 to $49.60 per share range (see below). Separately, many officers and directors exercised options and kept their shares after the deal was announced.

Third, Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio), who owns 4.4% of the outstanding shares of Occidendtal, is screaming bloody murder about what he calls Buffett and Munger "taking Occidental to the cleaners." Translated into English, this means, "why did you give him dramatically better terms in his ownership of this undervalued set of assets than I got?" Icahn is a mega-successful investor and his frustration makes us salivate.

Overall, the voting machine called the stock market hates this deal because it is one value stock buying another value stock in a stock market that hates value stocks. Occidental spent the year prior to the bidding for Anadarko trading between $60 and $84 per share. Fortunately, we get to read between the lines and are conscious of how huge a point in time this is for buying into the energy business from a historical perspective. In the chart below, you can see how unloved the energy sector is in a bull market, which has been going on for 10 years.

Occidental Petroleum fits seven of our eight criteria for common stock selection, with its balance sheet strength being the only laggard. We will accept too much debt while it monetizes $10 to $15 billion of its assets in Africa, the Middle East and the U.S., as the company also applies Buffett's money to the cash part of the Anadarko acquisition. We will not collect 8% like Buffett and Munger, but we are paying dramatically less for the common stock than Berkshire would pay (and what Icahn Enterprises (IEP) paid). We also get a 6% dividend while we wait for the shares to regain favor in the stock market.