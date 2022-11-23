Munhall funeral director being charged with abuse of a corpse

A Munhall funeral director is being charged with abuse of a corpse after a family claimed he left their loved one’s remains unrefrigerated for eight days.

Police said Michael Aldrich, 74, of West Mifflin, was operating West Funeral Home when he was contacted by a family in August for services and a cremation.

The family found another funeral home and tried to cancel their agreement but were told the cremation had already been done, according to the complaint.

When a third party went to pick up the remains eight days later, the body was obviously unrefrigerated and badly decomposed, she told police.

According to state code, a body is required to be embalmed, placed in a sealed casket or refrigerated if final disposition does not occur within 24 hours.

