Munhall man indicted for possessing over 40 grams of mixture containing fentanyl

A Munhall man is facing charges for violating federal narcotics and gun laws.

According to the Department of Justice, Benjamin Sabo, 35, is accused of possessing with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

Officials said Sabo also had a gun and ammunition which he used to further a drug trafficking crime. As a convicted felon, he was prohibited from having a gun or ammunition.

Sabo faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of life in prison, a fine up to $8 million or both.

