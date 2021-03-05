Muni Bonds Prove a Refuge for Investors Hiding From Rising Rates

Fola Akinnibi
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- For now at least, America’s state and local government bonds are a refuge from the losses piling up in other corners of the debt markets.

Even with Treasury yields rising sharply this week on signals that the nation’s economic rebound is gaining speed, those on benchmark municipal bonds were virtually unchanged -- or even down in some cases.

Yields on 10-year benchmark tax-exempt bonds edged lower Friday by about one basis point to 1.07%, a 4 basis-point drop since the end of last week, according to Bloomberg’s BVAL indexes. Yet those on comparable Treasuries have jumped about 14 basis points to 1.55% over that time.

The result: municipal bonds have eked out a small gain this month while Treasuries and corporate debt have lost 0.81% and 1.26%, respectively, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes.

The disconnect shows that the municipal market’s usual ties to Treasuries have weakened somewhat amid speculation that the nation’s recovery from the pandemic will drive interest rates higher. That conviction was reinforced by Friday’s report from the Labor Department that employers added nearly twice as many jobs to payrolls in February than had been expected.

The municipal market’s status as a haven may prove short lived. As Treasury yields started trending higher late last year, those on state and local government bonds continued to fall, opening a record gulf between the two. Then that swiftly changed during the last two weeks of February, when yields surged steeply.

That jump in yields could be helping the municipal market by drawing in investors who may have balked at buying when valuations were at record highs. Yet the market may face pressure in the weeks ahead if investors continue to pull cash out of mutual funds or sell debt to pay tax bills, as they often due around this time of year.

“Munis were able to withstand the Treasury selloff much better, as more attractive valuations brought in buyers, helping tax-exempts outperform,” Barclays municipal analysts Mikhail Foux, Clare Pickering and Mayur Patel wrote in a note Friday. “However, if rates keep rising, coupled with fund outflows and heavier tax-exempt supply, munis will likely follow, and investors should still stay defensive.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil and Gas Investors Need to Start Asking Tough Questions

    The Saudi oil minister who is said to have masterminded the oil crisis of 1973 died last week. While the price of oil is now back to pre-lockdown levels, last month Standard & Poor’s put 13 oil companies on downgrade watch, citing profitability concerns to the oil and gas industry, in part driven by the green energy push. It comes on the heels of 46 bankruptcies in 2020, including the multi-billion dollar failures of Chesapeake Energy, Ultra Petroleum, and Unit Corporation.

  • 16 Best Poufs, Ottomans, and Footstools for Your Every Need

    Footrest, coffee table, laptop stand, bar cart—these tiny but mighty multipurpose pieces get it all doneOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Why fears of a SPAC bubble may be overblown

    The SPAC surge continues unabated, with 10 new ones formed since Wednesday morning. And that's OK.Between the lines: There are growing concerns that retail investors are about to get rolled, with smart sponsors taking advantage of dumb money.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.To be sure, many of these deals will fail. SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies) are pulling venture capital forward, and venture capital is inherently speculative.And regulators should watch closely for conflicts of interest, including if SPAC sponsors are having pre-IPO conversations with potential targets (which is not allowed).Reasons for (relative) calm: Unlike traditional venture capital or equities investing, though, SPACs have numerous guardrails.Some of them are structural. Redemption rights, IPO proceeds held in escrow via T-bills and the ability for unit-holders to rebuff a merger.There also is pricing pressure from the small number of institutional investors that have come to dominate the PIPE market. For example, it's not uncommon for a SPAC to win a bake-off by offering the highest price, only to renegotiate down after the letter of intent is signed. Not because the SPAC sponsor thinks it over-bid, but because the big PIPE players do."Target companies hate when this happens, but they're in an exclusivity period once they've signed the LOI, so their only option is to negotiate or wait a while and start the whole thing over," a SPAC banker explains.Normal market forces are also at work. For example, the SPAC buying Dyal Capital is now just trading at 4 cents above the offering price, reflecting concerns about if the deal can get done amidst the litigation. And, of course, there are short-sellers trumpeting their skepticism, like Muddy Waters yesterday unloading on SPAC'd XL Fleet.The bottom line: It does feel like there's a SPAC bubble. But, as investing bubbles go, SPACs may be among the most benign.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Live stimulus updates: Senate Democrats reach deal to keep weekly unemployment benefit at $300 per week

    Biden and Democratic leaders are pushing for passage before March 14 when unemployment benefits approved under an earlier relief bill expire.

  • Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe

    The Dallas Police Department allowed an officer to continue patrolling for more than a year while investigating whether he ordered two people to be killed because it didn't want to tip him off, the city's former police chief said. Former Police Chief U. Renee Hall, who left the department at the end of 2020, told The Dallas Morning News that the decision not to place Officer Bryan Riser on leave was made in conjunction with federal law enforcement and the Dallas County district attorney's office. Riser, 36, was arrested Thursday on two counts of capital murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail, where he was being held Friday on $5 million bond after a court appearance Thursday night.

  • Jennifer Aniston reveals the significance behind her '11 11' tattoo

    The actor and her best friend have matching ink.

  • John Stamos shares cute throwback pic from 'Full House' set with Elizabeth Olsen

    Olsen's famous older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, starred in the beloved sitcom with Stamos.

  • Detroit's mayor rejected a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Experts say that's nuts.

    Experts feared the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's slightly lower efficacy rate would lead to an impression of a two-tiered system. That has been exactly the case in Detroit, where the mayor just rejected a shipment of the company's vaccine. CNN reports that Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (D) declined an allocation of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, saying the other available vaccines are better. "Johnson & Johnson is a very good vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer are the best," he said. "And I am going to do everything I can to make sure the residents of the City of Detroit get the best." Stat News' Matthew Herper called this a "bad plan." It's true that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials showed a 72 percent efficacy rate, while Moderna and Pfizer, the two other approved coronavirus vaccines, have a rate of about 95 percent. But health experts say it's still an excellent option, and has other perks like only requiring a single shot and frequently leading to fewer side effects, reports The New York Times. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said people shouldn't overthink which one to get, and explained the vaccines can't really be compared head-to-head because of different trial circumstances. Besides, experts note, the raw numbers don't show the full picture. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine prevented all hospitalizations and deaths in its large clinical trial, meaning the slightly lower efficacy rate really only points to mild to moderate disease. Detroit's mayor, however, said the city has been able to meet demand with just its supply of Pfizer and Moderna doses, but CNN notes Duggan's administration only expanded vaccine eligibility to residents ages 50 and older with chronic medical conditions on Thursday. Duggan said he would accept Johnson & Johnson doses later on if all other doses are distributed and there are remaining residents who want a vaccine. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance

  • Photos appear to show a ship hovering over the water

    David Morris said he was "stunned" to see a giant vessel seemingly suspended over the surface of the sea. It's a truly "superior mirage."

  • House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot

    Rep. Eric Swalwell, who served as a House manager in Donald Trump’s last impeachment trial, filed a lawsuit Friday against the former president, his son, lawyer and a Republican congressman whose actions he charges led to January’s insurrection. The California Democrat’s suit, filed in federal court in Washington, alleges a conspiracy to violate civil rights, along with negligence, inciting a riot and inflicting emotional distress. It follows a similar suit filed by Rep. Bennie Thompson last month in an attempt to hold the former president accountable in some way for his actions Jan. 6, following his Senate acquittal.

  • Meghan Markle Tells Oprah Winfrey She Wasn’t ‘Allowed’ to Make Her Own Choices as a Royal

    Rosa Woods - Pool/Getty ImagesMeghan Markle has said she was not allowed to make her own choices when she was a member of the royal family.The comments were made in a new preview clip from Oprah Winfrey’s eagerly-awaited interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which dropped Friday morning on CBS This Morning.In the new clip, Meghan said that she had not been “allowed” to give an interview before.In the clip, Oprah told Meghan that she recalled calling her before her wedding and asking for an interview.Meghan said: “I recall that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally. Right? There had to be people from the [communications team] sitting there…”Oprah then said: “You turned me down nicely…What is right about this time?”Meghan replied: “Well, so many things. That we are on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened. And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make. So, as an adult who lived a really independent life, to then go into this construct, that is, um, different, than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘Yes, I am ready to talk.’ To say it for yourself…. To be able to just make a choice on your own, to be able to speak for yourself.”Meghan’s new comments appear to reiterate a frequent complaint of hers that she was denied her voice and agency when she was a member of the royal family.The new clip came as tensions between Meghan and Harry and Buckingham Palace boiled over into all-out war, with reports in the British media suggesting multiple witnesses were ready to come forward and give evidence to a hastily-announced inquiry into alleged bullying by Meghan of her staff at Buckingham Palace.Meghan’s friends responded to the bullying claims by launching a social media fightback against Buckingham Palace today calling her a “warm, kind, caring person.”In a previous clip Meghan accused the palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” about them.An emotional Meghan said: “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump's fake inauguration on March 4 was QAnon's latest vision that flopped. A new date is now being peddled to perpetuate the mind games.

    QAnon followers were expecting "the storm" in January. And then on March 4. Unfazed by the failure, many are seeking redemption on a new day.

  • Biden's relief bill isn't getting bipartisan support like previous stimulus bills. What do Republicans dislike so much?

    All Senate Republicans voted against even starting debate on the $1.9 trillion measure on Thursday.

  • Bernie Sanders is forcing other senators to go on the record about a $15 minimum wage

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Friday blasted the Senate parliamentarian who ruled that raising the minimum wage couldn't be included in Democrats' COVID-19 relief package, as he introduced an amendment looking to do exactly that. The Vermont senator introduced an amendment to the COVID-19 relief bill to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour over five years, despite Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough previously ruling the increase couldn't be included under budget reconciliation. Some progressives had called for Democrats to overrule the parliamentarian's decision, a move Sanders backed. "Because of an unfortunate and, in my view, misguided decision by the parliamentarian, this reconciliation bill does not include an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour," Sanders said. "In my view, it should have, and I think the parliamentarian is dead wrong." Sanders went on to argue that it's "absurd" that this "unelected staffer" would be able to make this decision about raising the minimum wage, arguing "no parliamentarian should have that power" and that senators shouldn't "shuffle off" the reasonability of voting for or against the increase. The White House previously said that President Biden "respects the parliamentarian's decision" rejecting the minimum wage increase "and the Senate's process." But NBC News' Sahil Kapur noted that while Sanders' amendment "doesn't have 50 votes at this stage and it's subject to being removed under reconciliation rules," it "looks like he intends to put every senator on the record." More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance

  • Spring break crowd storms Fort Lauderdale beach — COVID or not

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Thong bikinis, cold beer and maskless throngs. That’s how spring break looked Thursday on the famous Fort Lauderdale strip, just days into the start of the popular college pasttime that lasts into April. Universities across the country canceled spring break to discourage college coeds from spreading the coronavirus. But judging from the crowds hitting the beach, the ...

  • Asians were thought to be the 'model minority.' Then came 'receipt culture.'

    Social media has exposed long-standing hatred — and helped Asian Americans organize against it.

  • St. Louis-area mom, 2 children killed; baby taken, but safe

    A St. Louis-area man fatally shot his estranged wife and two of her children before fleeing with the couple's baby, who was later found safe, and then killed himself hours later on Friday as officers closed in on him, authorities said. The killings happened late Thursday in north St. Louis County, said St. Louis County police spokeswoman Tracy Panus. Police on Friday identified the victims as Roseann McCulley, 34, her 13-year-old son Kayden Johnson and her 6-year-old daughter Kaylee Brooks.

  • Myanmar policemen cross border into India after refusing to carry out orders set by new military junta

    At least 19 Myanmar police officers have crossed the border into India in the latest sign of growing dissent within the security forces and civil service officials who are opposed to the military coup. The first reported case of police fleeing the country came as one of the country’s top diplomats resigned from his post at the United Nations after being promoted to the role of ambassador by the junta. Tin Maung Naing, the deputy envoy, refused to take over from Kyaw Moe Tun, the current ambassador, who was fired last week by the generals after he urged countries at the 193-member UN General Assembly to use “any means necessary” to reverse the coup that ousted the nation’s elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In Washington, Myanmar’s embassy also signalled a break with the military regime on Thursday, issuing a statement decrying the deaths of civilians protesting the coup and calling on authorities to “fully exercise [the] utmost restraint.” In Myanmar’s capital Naypyitaw last month, nine ministry of foreign affairs officials were arrested after they joined a Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) which aims to prevent the military from being able to govern the country by organising nationwide strikes. Thousands have joined the CDM, which was initially started by the medical profession, but has now picked up bankers, civil servants and small pockets of police officers.

  • Mom who saw daughter die in Calif. accident recounts tragic cross-border journey

    Verlyn Jesenia Cardona and her daughter, Yesenia Cardonia, 23, were riding in the Ford Expedition truck that crashed in Southern California, leaving 13 people dead and a dozen others injured.