Muni Court warns drivers of penalties for texting and driving

Dec. 8—ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Municipal Court set up a special docket for drivers who text and drive.

Beginning Oct. 5, 2023, law enforcement started issuing citations for violating the state's new texting and driving law.

The court has created a docket just for these cases called the Electronic Device docket, which will occur at 8:15 a.m. every Tuesday.

Using a cellphone while driving is now considered a primary offense. This means drivers can be pulled over and cited if they are holding an electronic device in their hands. Drivers do not need to be texting in order to be cited.

"There are many exceptions to the law, however, suffice it to say, when you are driving a vehicle put your cell phone or GPS down," Municipal Judge Laura DiGiacomo said. "Some of the exceptions are at a stop light you may use your electronic device, and you are allowed one swipe and then immediately put your cell phone up to your ear."

Texting and driving is a unclassified misdemeanor which means it is not waiverable. The defendant will have to come to court.

The defendant can complete an online course offered on the court's website, www.ashtabulamunicipalcourt.com.

The class is also on the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) website.

By completing this course, a defendant will be able to waive points and fines on the first offense, but not court costs.

The course is free and takes a little more than an hour to complete.

If a defendant is charged with texting and driving again within two years, the offense is enhanced.

A third offense within two years can result in a $500 fine, court costs, four points, and a 90-day license suspension.