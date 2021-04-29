Muni Market Agrees With De Blasio: New York City Is Coming Back

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michelle Kaske
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio is promising this will be The Summer of New York City. Muni-bond investors tend to agree.

With about $14 billion of federal aid, virus cases falling by 50% in the past two weeks, hotel occupancy rates increasing, subway ridership up, and the mayor’s pledge to fully reopen by July 1, the city is set for a comeback from a year ago when it was the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.

“This certainly makes people feel even better about the city and more optimistic,” Gary Pollack, head of fixed income for private wealth management at Deutsche Bank, said about de Blasio’s plan to fully open up businesses and most cultural attractions by July 1.

NYC Mayor Sets Goal to ‘Fully Reopen’ July 1 as Virus Eases

While the three major credit rating companies currently give New York City a negative outlook, meaning it’s at risk of more downgrades, bond buyers are staying with the city.

The gap between the yields on New York City’s 10-year bonds has dropped to just 23 basis points over the market’s benchmark, the narrowest gap since March 2020 and down from as high as 0.74 basis points in May 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“That’s a positive sign that the market as a whole sees value in New York City’s credit,” said Neil Klein, co-director of fixed income strategy at Carret Asset Management. “And we agree. We own New York City bonds and we don’t feel compelled to be a seller.”

The city has slowly reopened bars, restaurants, museums and sporting venues. De Blasio is betting that tourism will continue to pick up as more businesses and cultural institutions expand their capacities. Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has ultimate reopening authority, said Thursday he’s hoping the city can fully reopen before de Blasio’s July 1 date, but isn’t making any promises.

“This is going to be the summer of New York City,” de Blasio said Thursday during a press briefing. “We’re all going to get to enjoy this city again, and people are going to flock here from all over the country to be a part of this amazing moment.”

Still, Pollack is sticking mostly with New York City’s shorter-term securities because there are risks to the city’s commercial real estate market as people may continue to work remotely even post-pandemic.

“What happens a couple of years from now, when all the dust settles and we really go back to a pre-pandemic environment?” Pollack said. “Will people still be congregating in large urban centers like they did before?”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump lashes out at ‘very unfair’ FBI raid of ‘great patriot’ Rudy Giuliani’s apartment

    ‘It’s very, very unfair. Rudy is a patriot who loves this country,’ the former president tells Fox Business

  • Stephen Miller mocked after criticising Biden speech for lacking ‘warmth’

    The former Trump staffer is credited as the architect of the migrant child separation policy

  • 2nd man charged in death of 7-year-old at Chicago McDonald's

    A second man has been charged in the shooting death earlier this month of a 7-year-old girl who was sitting in car with her father outside a Chicago McDonald’s, authorities announced Tuesday. Demond Goudy, 21, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the April 18 death of Jaslyn Adams and attempted murder in the wounding of 29-year-old Jontae Adams. Police did not detail the role Goudy played in the girl’s death.

  • From defending lead pipes to the interrupting iPhone: The strangest GOP criticisms of Biden’s speech

    ‘This whole thing could have just been an email’

  • Cold virus lurking in Russian Sputnik vaccine, says Brazil

    ‘In people who are immune-compromised... there could be a higher rate of adverse effects because of it, including potentially serious ones’

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone (cloned)

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted

  • Are menthol cigarettes more dangerous and when will they be banned in US?

    New rules will target manufacturers and distributors not consumers

  • Biden announces 2nd round of diverse federal judiciary picks

    President Joe Biden announced on Thursday another diverse group of candidates for his second round of judicial nominations, a day after some in his first slate of picks went before a Senate committee. The second round is three nominees: a woman who would be the first Asian American appointed as a federal judge to the Western District of Washington, a Latino who is currently the presiding judge of the Grant County Superior Court in Ephrata, Washington, and a woman who is a longtime labor and employment litigation attorney in New Jersey. Democrats, narrowly controlling the Senate for the first time in six years, are eager to turn the page from the Trump administration, especially when it comes to judges.

  • A 'Jeopardy!' winner appeared to make a white-power hand gesture on air, and former contestants are demanding an apology

    Contestant Kelly Donohue denied the accusations and said his hand gesture was simply indicating that he'd won three games thus far.

  • Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden’s joint address to Congress as president says ‘it’s about time’

    ‘Madame Speaker, Madame Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium’

  • Jill Biden wears same dress for joint address that she wore at inauguration

    First lady wore navy version of embroidered Gabriela Hearst dress

  • President Biden Made the Right Choice to Withdraw from Afghanistan

    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House about the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan on April 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden announced his plans to pull all remaining U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by September 11, 2021 in a final step towards ending America’s longest war. President Biden made a commendable decision to end the war in Afghanistan.

  • Barrie, Nugent-Hopkins lead Oilers past Jets, 3-1

    Tyson Barrie and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 Wednesday night. Leon Draisaitl added a late empty-netter, and Connor McDavid had assists on all three goals for the Oilers, who have won four of their last five games. Mikko Koskinen stopped 29 shots for his 11th win of the season.

  • Sumo wrestler dies one month after concussion

    Hibikiryu's death has sparked a discussion around the treatment of sumo wrestlers and their safety.

  • Rep. Ted Budd enters North Carolina U.S. Senate race

    North Carolina U.S. Rep. Ted Budd announced Wednesday morning that he will seek the Republican nomination for the 2022 Senate election. The staunch ally of former President Donald Trump first elected to Congress in 2016 aims to push back against what he considers a radical agenda under President Joe Biden. In his announcement video, the 49-year-old Winston-Salem native highlighted his upbringing in Davie County, noted he is a proud shooting range owner and embraced several culture war symbols.

  • Ramaphosa denies wrong in raising election campaign funds

    Ramaphosa was testifying Thursday, his second day before the judicial inquiry investigating allegations of corruption in government and state-owned companies during the tenure of his predecessor, former president Jacob Zuma. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is chairman of the commission.

  • Saudi crown prince softens Iran rhetoric in balancing act

    Saudi Arabia's crown prince has taken a more conciliatory public stance towards Iran, trying to balance long-held animosity with economic considerations and bridge differences with Washington over how to tackle Tehran's regional behaviour. Tensions between Riyadh and Tehran have festered over the Yemen war, where an Iran-aligned group has increased attacks on Saudi Arabia even as the kingdom tried to lure foreign investment. Strains between the two Gulf powerhouses also grew after a 2019 assault on Saudi oil plants that Riyadh blamed on Iran, a charge Tehran denies.

  • Harris breaks barriers in first 100 days as VP

    HARRIS: “And a certificate of appointment to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former Senator Kamala D. Harris of California." (LAUGHTER AND APPLAUSE)Kamala Harris has made a career out of breaking barriersThe vice president not only made history becoming the first womanfirst Black Americanand first Asian American to hold the second highest office in the U.S.She also served as San Francisco’s first female district attorneyand was California’s first woman of color to be elected attorney generalSome 100 days into her term she provided the key extra vote in the Senate to pass Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief packageand was named to lead U.S. efforts to stem the flow of migration from Central AmericaA recent Reuters poll showed that more than 90 percent of Americansthink the U.S. could have its first woman president within a decade

  • Kamala Harris to be first vice president with wax figure at Madame Tussauds

    Full-body wax figures take up to six months. Vice President Kamala Harris will be the first U.S. vice president to be immortalized in wax at the famed Madame Tussauds museum in New York City. On Wednesday — the same day President Joe Biden give his first joint address to Congress and their 100th official day in service from the White House — the museum released photos of work that has been completed so far on clay busts of Harris and Biden.