Munich airport closed as heavy snow blankets Bavaria

STORY: Flights were not scheduled to depart or arrive at Munich airport until at least 6 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Sunday according to a statement on its website.

Munich airport had originally said flights would resume midday on Saturday meaning hundreds of passengers who made their way to the airport were left stranded.

According to the German Weather Service 30-40 cm of fresh snow was expected in Bavaria in just over 24 hours by Saturday evening, a large part of which fell in 12 hours leading into Saturday.

The snow was accompanied by icy conditions, with the media reporting numerous road accidents.