Munich conference: Zelenskyy urges not to be afraid of Putin's defeat

In a speech at the Munich Security Conference on 17 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named five steps that the West could take to help Ukraine bring Russia's defeat in a full-scale war closer.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy called on the West to "not do just anything, but everything possible to defeat the aggressor" because "dictators don’t go on holiday, and hatred knows no pause."

"We should not be afraid of Putin's defeat. Putin is a threat to all free nations. And yes, for those who haven't heard yet: Putin is a monster who invaded Ukraine and killed thousands and thousands of people, abducted and deported at least tens of thousands of Ukrainian children," he pointed out.

Zelenskyy reiterated that the Russian President had already killed other peoples – Chechens, Syrians and Georgians, as well as organised contract killings of political opponents.

"So, please, let's not be afraid of Putin's defeat and the destruction of his regime. Instead, let's work together to destroy what he stands for," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy stated that if Putin is not defeated now, any Russian dictator after him "will remember how to maintain power by annexing the lands of other nations, killing opponents and destroying the world order."

The President also called on the West to close all loopholes in sanctions against Russia and seize frozen Russian assets, to unite and prevent a split, and to support the Ukrainian Peace Formula to restore the full force of a rules-based world order.

Background: In his speech, Zelenskyy called for overcoming Ukraine's artificial arms deficit so that it could continue to defeat Russia on the battlefield.

