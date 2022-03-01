Munich Philharmonic fires Russian conductor

·1 min read
  • Valery Gergiev
    Russian conductor and opera company director
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Dieter Reiter
    Mayor of Munich
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Mariinsky Theatre&#39;s Artistic Director Valery Gergiev
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Mariinsky Theatre's Artistic Director Valery Gergiev


The Munich Philharmonic announced Tuesday that it had fired Russian chief conductor Valery Gergiev due to his support of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter previously requested that Gergiev "clearly and unequivocally distance himself from the brutal war of aggression that Putin is waging against Ukraine and now especially against our twin city of Kyiv."

Gergiev declined to respond to the request.

"I would have expected him to reconsider and revise his very positive assessment of the Russian ruler," Reiter said in response. "He didn't. In the current situation, however, a clear signal for the orchestra, its audience, the public and city politics would have been essential in order to be able to continue working together. After this is not done, only an immediate separation remains."

Gergiev received the Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation prize when Putin reinstated the honor in 2013.

In addition to his close ties with Putin, Gergiev supported the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The Vienna Philharmonic decided Thursday, shortly following Russia's invasion of Ukraine that morning, to go on a U.S. tour without Gergiev, who was supposed to conduct the group's performances.

Gergiev directs the White Nights Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia.

