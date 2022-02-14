Munich security conference key for Ukraine

Associated Press

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the Biden administration over its handling of North Korea, at an event in South Korea that included as a guest speaker former Vice-President Mike Pence. Several former leaders and top officials participated virtually or in-person at the weekend event in Seoul jointly sponsored by the Cambodian government and the Universal Peace Federation, an organization linked to the South Korea-based Unification Church, a religious group known for its mass weddings and global business and media interests. Pence, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon were among those who attended the event and spoke in person.