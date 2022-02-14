Munich security conference key for Ukraine

As Russian military exercises near Ukraine continue, the crisis appears to be reaching a critical point. A key event is the Munich security conference next weekend. Vice President Kamala Harris and Sec. of State Antony Blinken are due to attend. (Feb. 14)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories