Municipal Band strikes up 86th season with weekly performances beginning in June

The Springfield Municipal Band will play weekly shows at the Duncan Park bandshell and at the Edwards Place, on the campus of the Springfield Art Association.

The Springfield Municipal Band will be returning for its 86th year, including a roster of regular shows at Duncan Park and the Edwards Place.

The band is directed by Tom Philbrick and includes approximately 80 musicians who alternate on various performances.

Performances will begin at the Duncan Park bandshell (Mason Street and MacArthur Boulevard) at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday from June 7 through Aug. 9.

There will be select Sunday evening concerts at Duncan Park, including Fathers Day on June 19. The Sunday evening performances are at 7 p.m.

There also will be regular shows at Edwards Place on the campus of the Springfield Art Association, 700 N. Fourth St., at 2:30 p.m. every Friday from June 3 through Aug. 5.

The band is scheduled to play the Old Capitol Art Fair at 10 a.m. on May 21; Memorial Day service at Camp Butler National Cemetery at 2 p.m. on May 30 and the International Carillon Festival in Washington Park at 6 p.m. on June 2.

This marks Philbrick's 10th season behind the baton. The Southeast High School band teacher took over for Gene Haas in the 2012 season.

For a full schedule, visit the band's Facebook page.

Springfield Muni Band off and running with The Footlifter March at Duncan Park. First concert of the season.#SJRBreaking pic.twitter.com/F7Z4lymbc0 — Steven Spearie (@StevenSpearie) June 9, 2021

