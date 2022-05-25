Municipal court continues to see decline in case filings and revenue

Cambridge Municipal case has continued to see declining case filings and revenue since 2020.

Magistrate Teresa Liston said she thought once 2020 was over things would be different.

"We saw residual effects for the entire year lasting far longer in many respects," Liston told Cambridge City Council members while giving the annual report on Monday. "Guernsey County and court operations were hit even harder in 2021 than even in 2020."

She said there has been a continued COVID impact on both the court case filings as well as revenue.

"I'm still optimistic, I might add. The data is starting to show that we are pulling out of it. A little slower than I like, but, we are starting."

Liston said the function of the court is not to generate revenue and the court's first and foremost responsibility is to ensure justice for all. She said she wanted to talk about the court's revenue because it's council's job to manage all the governmental functions. It's important for members to understand what is going on so they can make good decisions based on fact.

Court revenue declined substantially from 2019, and again from 2020, Listen said. There was a 17% reduction from 2019, and a 4 percent reduction from 2020.

Overall total case filings have decreased by 48% since 2019. Criminal/traffic case filings by the Cambridge Police Department have declined by 64% from 2019.

In 2019, the court reported 11,460 case filings and $1,527,896. in revenue. In 2020, case filings decreased to 5,606 with $1,332,079. in revenue. In 2021, the court reported a slight increase with 5,909 cases, but a decrease in revenue of $1,270,806

Court revenue is generated by the payment of fines, costs and fees. She also noted that even though it's called the Cambridge Municipal Court, it is a county-wide court which means the city gets direct revenue from certain cases and indirect revenue from others depending on the originating location of the case.

Liston also said special funds used to offset general revenue support to the court budget has been reduced due to decrease in case filings. The special funds revenue was $535,408 in 2019, $351,563 in 2020 and $415,724 in 2021.

Despite the revenue reduction, Liston said the court:

installed new case management system, paid for through technology grants

revived the Community Service Program and provide 3,660 hours of community service

increased the pre-trail supervision services, paid for through grants

increased collection of probation supervision fees, an 34% increase from 2019

Increase electronically monitored house arrest program, paid for by the Guernsey County Commissioners

increased technology services to city departments

In other council news, Council passed the following ordinances:

n ordinance accepted property known as Teresa Lane

to advertise for bids for elevator replacement in the City Administration Building

accepted property at 200 South Ninth Street

amended the Non-Union Salary Ordinance to add tdirector of Economic Community Development department at $19.11 an hour and office assistance in Economic Community Department Department at 10 hour per week max at $10 an hour.



to advertise for bids and award the Woodlawn Avenue post waterline resurfacing project

allow the Secret Santa program to solicit funds through a boot drive on July 1.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Municipal court continues to see decline in case filings and revenue