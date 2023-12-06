Municipal Court Food for Fines Program kicks off Dec. 18-21

Dec. 6—A donation to the Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry could help residents reduce fines at Chickasha Municipal Court.

Chickasha residents may be familiar with the Chickasha Public Library's Food for Fines program which takes place every December. Library patrons donate non-perishable food items to "pay" for late book return fees.

The Chickasha Municipal Court's Food For Fines program is similar. A food donation may result in the reduction of certain fines such as traffic citations and parking violations. Each item may reduce the fine amount by $10, not to exceed $100. Acceptable food donations include: bread, butter, canned fruit, vegetables, pork and beans, canned meat and tuna, beans, rice, cereal and crackers. However, donations do not apply to all fees such as statutory collection fees or statutory and municipal fees or court costs, according to city documents.

The Chickasha Municipal Court's Food for Fines program will take place the week of Dec. 18-21. To participate, residents can go to the Municipal Court Clerk's Office at 2001 W. Iowa Ave. between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to make their donations.