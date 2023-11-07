Municipal elections may change the makeup of city councils in Flathead County
A big portion of this election is for Kalispell City Council where the makeup of the city's leadership could change.
A big portion of this election is for Kalispell City Council where the makeup of the city's leadership could change.
The private company that processes many bank-to-bank electronic transfers said a 'processing error' last week led to payment delays on roughly 850,000 transactions.
The legality of the procedure will once again be front-and-center in a number of contests this week.
Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano says he remains committed to the Middle East despite rising tensions in the region,
iSeeCars' latest study found that hybrids and trucks lose value the slowest, while luxury models lost significant chunks of value over five years.
Goldman projects the IPO market will rebound in 2024 if the Fed cuts rates next year.
Here's your sneak peek at Hasbro's new toy line, which shrinks those famous Furby toys down to mini-size.
The focus will be on Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Virginia as votes are tallied.
Support Black-owned brands during the year's busiest shopping season. Shop luxury bags, clothing, candles, beauty products, stationery and more.
'The best Bluetooth headphones I've ever owned' — and they're on double discounts right now.
Shoppers find this dreamy doodad — which also plays music — 'relaxing.'
TikTok has announced that it's shutting down its original $1 billion Creator Fund and shifting the focus to its newer Creativity Program. Starting December 16, the Creator Fund will be discontinued in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany. Creators who are currently enrolled in the Creator Fund can switch to the Creativity Program.
Rick Pitino is back in major college basketball and will make his debut coaching St. John's on Tuesday night.
It feels like a cloud. The post lululemon just unveiled its softest fabric yet, and you really do have to feel it to believe it appeared first on In The Know.
While coaching a high school team, Ichiro hit a home run that crashed through the window of a high school math class.
James Madison is one of two undefeated Group of Five teams in college football but will only make a bowl game if there aren't enough six-win teams.
Get all your outerwear shopping out of the way while you can save big!
Despite crypto's badly tarnished reputation following FTX's collapse, some large corporations are warmly embracing its underlying distributed ledger technology. LG CNS, the IT solutions subsidiary of the South Korean conglomerate, has formed a strategic partnership with QuickNode, a blockchain deployment platform aiming to bring web2 services into web3. To date, QuickNode has raised around $115 million.
Gasoline prices get outsized attention, but another type of inflation is causing Americans far more worry, according to a new Yahoo Finance-Ipsos poll.
Upon opening its first overseas office in London last Thursday, a16z announced today that its first check written from the U.K. was for Pimlico. Based out of London -- as one could surmise from its name borrowed from the city's charming area -- Pimlico is building the infrastructure for developers to make more user-friendly decentralized applications or dApps. The seed investment from a16z, which totals $4.2 million, came soon after Pimlico's founder and CEO Kristof Gazso graduated from the investment firms' Crypto Startup School.
Returns are a regular part of shopping. As a result, retailers have not only lost out on sales, but depending on their returns process, are also paying to get that item back into its inventory. The problem is so big that returns accounted for more than $816.7 billion in lost sales for U.S. retailers in 2022, according to the National Retail Federation.