The Montgomery Police Department has opened disciplinary proceedings against a corrections officer that has been charged with third-degree assault, according to a news release from the department.

Reba Foulks joined the department in 2010 and worked at the Municipal Jail, where she was arrested. Officers opened an investigation Monday after they received word from the Municipal Court Magistrates Office about the charges.

MPD immediately placed Foulks under administrative leave, according to the release.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or 479-926-9570.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Municipal jail corrections officer charged with assault