Municipal offices are closed in some South Jersey towns, boroughs

The snowstorm that is expected to bring 4 to 6 inches of snow to our area has shut down many municipal offices as well as area schools.

The storm came in early Friday morning and was expected to continue throughout the day.

South Jersey is expected to be in the worst band for the storm.

Scott Whalen, owner of Wild & Co. cafe, left, and Kristen Stang, a manager of Sabrina's Café, shovel snow from the sidewalk of Haddon Ave. in Collingswood on Friday, January 19, 2024.

Here are some of the closures (other than schools) we are aware of:

Burlington County

According to the Burlington County Public Information Office, Burlington County’s offices are closing at noon on Friday. All Burlington County schools are closed and all classes at Rowan College at Burlington County are canceled.

These are the municipal office closings the county knows of:

Beverly City

Bordentown Township

Chesterfield Township

Evesham Township

Florence Township

Mansfield Township

Mount Laurel Township

Palmyra Borough

Riverside Township

Shamong Township

Tabernacle Township

Westampton Township

Willingboro Township

Wrightstown Borough

Camden County

City of Camden municipal offices will be closed at noon on Friday.

All Camden County offices are closing at noon today, according to the Camden County spokesperson.

Camden County College has canceled all classes for Friday and county libraries are closing at noon as well.

Gloucester County

Deptford Township offices close at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Harrison Township offices are closed with plans to reopen Monday.

Woolwich Township offices are closed. Zone 4 Trash/Recycling will be collected on Monday.

Pitman Borough offices close at noon Friday. All sports events at the elementary school gym are cancelled, too.

Washington Township's municipal offices will be closed on Friday.

*These closures may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Which municipal offices are closed in South Jersey?